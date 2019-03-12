Home Cities Vijayawada

Pawan Kalyan has votes in Eluru, Vijayawada!

With two different EPIC numbers and date of birth, he was listed as a voter in electoral rolls in two places.

Published: 12th March 2019 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | Twitter @PawanKalyan)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Amid the ongoing row over duplicate and deletion of votes, it came to light that Jana Sena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan had two votes - one in Eluru constituency and another in Vijayawada East in Krishna district. However, officials said they had received a Form 7 and the process for deleting Pawan’s vote in Eluru was underway.

Pawan Kalyan’s two votes in electoral rolls went viral on Monday. With two different EPIC numbers and date of birth, he was listed as a voter in electoral rolls in two places. When contacted, Krishna district Collector Md Imtiaz, after speaking with his West Godavari district counterpart about the same, confirmed to TNIE that the actor-turned-politician had two votes.

“It is true there are two votes in his name, but he has submitted Form 7 in Eluru and the returning officer (RO) concerned sent the application to us for verification. After verification, we sent it back to the RO  with a direction to delete Jana Sena chief’s vote from electoral rolls in Eluru. The application is in the process and the vote will be deleted soon.”

 Eluru MRO Satyanarayana told TNIE that a delegation from the Jana Sena approached him four days ago and submitted Form 7 for deletion of their party chief Pawan Kalyan’s vote.  Eluru electoral officer Nagarjuna Sagar said the application was processed and the vote would be struck off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Pawan Kalyan Lok Sabha elections 2019 Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp