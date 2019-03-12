Pawan Kalyan has votes in Eluru, Vijayawada!

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid the ongoing row over duplicate and deletion of votes, it came to light that Jana Sena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan had two votes - one in Eluru constituency and another in Vijayawada East in Krishna district. However, officials said they had received a Form 7 and the process for deleting Pawan’s vote in Eluru was underway.

Pawan Kalyan’s two votes in electoral rolls went viral on Monday. With two different EPIC numbers and date of birth, he was listed as a voter in electoral rolls in two places. When contacted, Krishna district Collector Md Imtiaz, after speaking with his West Godavari district counterpart about the same, confirmed to TNIE that the actor-turned-politician had two votes.

“It is true there are two votes in his name, but he has submitted Form 7 in Eluru and the returning officer (RO) concerned sent the application to us for verification. After verification, we sent it back to the RO with a direction to delete Jana Sena chief’s vote from electoral rolls in Eluru. The application is in the process and the vote will be deleted soon.”

Eluru MRO Satyanarayana told TNIE that a delegation from the Jana Sena approached him four days ago and submitted Form 7 for deletion of their party chief Pawan Kalyan’s vote. Eluru electoral officer Nagarjuna Sagar said the application was processed and the vote would be struck off.