Police seize Rs 91 lakh unaccounted cash, arrest two businessmen in Vijayawada

It is believed that TDP leaders were planning to distribute them to villagers.

Published: 12th March 2019 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A day after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect, Vijayawada police have seized Rs 91 lakh unaccounted cash from a car under Satyanarayanapuram police station limits and took two persons into custody.

The money was seized during a vehicle inspection on Sunday night at Bhanu Nagar check-post and it was handed over to the election commission officials. The Income Tax department officials were also informed of the cash seizure.

The arrested persons — Aluri Jaganmohan Rao (50) from Guntur and Yandlury Kiran Kumar (27) from Gunadala — claimed to be businessmen and said they were carrying the money for business purpose. When they failed to produce a proof of the source of the cash, they were taken into custody.

In another incident, Penamuluru police seized 500 cycles stored in Zilla Parishad High School in Eedupugallu village on Monday. 

It is believed that TDP leaders were planning to distribute them to villagers. Election commission officials said they were looking into the matter and added that photographs of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, which were pasted on the cycles, would be removed.“We believe that the cycles were brought here to be distributed among high school girls as part of Badi Pilustundi scheme. Beneficiaries will get the cycles after approval from the higher officials,” an election official said.

Illegal money? Dial 100 
The police requested people to report any incident of illegal money distribution/transportation in violation of the election code by dialling 100 or on the WhatsApp number 7328909090

