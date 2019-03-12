Home Cities Vijayawada

Ready for polls: YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch bus yatra

In an hour-long speech, Jagan targeted his bete noire for getting the names of voters opposed to the TDP ‘deleted’ from the voter list.

Published: 12th March 2019 09:37 AM

Jagan

Jagan addressing a public meeting in Nellore. | EPS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Blowing the poll bugle, YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu calling him a ‘cyber criminal’ and described his administration as a ‘demon rule’. In his first public meeting after the election dates were announced, Jagan, addressing ‘Samara Shankaravam’ at Kakinada accused Naidu of cheating the people of the State by announcing various schemes with an eye on elections. 

In an hour-long speech, Jagan targeted his bete noire forgetting the names of voters opposed to the TDP ‘deleted’ from the voter list. “Today there are 59 lakh bogus votes in the State,” he said. 

“Chandrababu Naidu is cyber criminal guilty of stealing personal data of people in the State and giving them to private companies. Who is he to do that?” he questioned. Asking people to be alert and not to allow their votes being ‘stolen’, the YSRC chief said, “If you find your vote missing, use Form 6 to get enrolled as there are only five days left.’’​

Meanwhile, with very few days left for filing of nominations, Jagan is said to have speeded up the process of finalising candidates for Assembly and Lok Sabha seats so as to give contestants enough time to campaign in their respective constituencies.  Majority of those who are appointed as Assembly coordinators have already taken up door-to-door ‘Ravali Jagan Kavali Jagan’ campaign promoting party’s pet programme ‘Navaratanalu’.

Jagan met various leaders at his Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad on Monday morning and it is learnt that the party also discussed the launch of his proposed bus yatra at the earliest to cover the constituencies that he had missed during the Praja Sankalpa Yatra across the State. Sources said the bus yatra is likely to be taken up soon after Jagan finalises candidates.

“The schedule may be released in a day or two and it will cover all the important Assembly constituency headquarters,’’ a source said.

After addressing the public meeting in Kakinada, Jagan left for Hyderabad to once again hold parleys with party leaders and finalise the names of candidates. It is also learnt that several aspirants are camping in Hyderabad to make a last ditch effort to get party tickets.

Sources said an MLA aspirant from Guntur district, as a show of strength to impress the YSRC chief and secure party ticket, took his supporters in more than 150 SUVs to the latter’s Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad.

In a related development, a delegation of the YSRC met Election Commission of India officials in New Delhi and complained about alleged theft of voters’ data in the State by the ruling Telugu Desam Pary.
 

YSRC Jagan Mohan Reddy Chandrababu Naidu Cyber criminal Elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

