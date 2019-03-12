Home Cities Vijayawada

TDP and YSRC lodge complaints with CEC

They alleged that the YSRC is resorting to illegal, unethical and undemocratic practices to win the elections by hook or by crook.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The TDP and YSRC leaders met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora in New Delhi on Monday and lodged complaints against each other. A delegation of TDP leaders including ministers Kalava Srinivasulu and Nakka Anand Babu, Kambhampati Rammohan Rao and Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar requested the CEC’s intervention to prevent the YSRC party and TRS from engaging in unethical and undemocratic practices during the elections in AP. 

They alleged that the YSRC is resorting to illegal, unethical and undemocratic practices to win the elections by hook or by crook.  They alleged that the YSRC  along with TRS and BJP is conspiring against the TDP.  In the complaint, the TDP requested the EC to act on the misuse of Form-7 applications in the State for deletion of voters from the list. 

“The YSRC sought to delete eligible voters from the electoral rolls and include ineligible ones. These applications were filed online in bulk by a few individuals through impersonation, forgery and by giving false particulars/information to the authorities. In most of the cases, the persons, in whose names these applications were submitted, were not even aware of the submission of such applications,’’ the TDP leaders informed. 

It appears that some of these applications were submitted online from outside AP, thereby committing a series of illegalities, irregularities and penal offences, they said. In the memorandum, the TDP also mentioned that Jagan Mohan Reddy has admitted that he had instructed the party cadre to submit Form-7 applications.

Similar admission was also been made by Botsa Satyanarayana, which clearly shows that they have misguided the authorities as well as the general public. They demanded that the ECE conduct a detailed inquiry into the issue of bulk applications of Form-7, identify the culprits and take stringent action against them.

