TDP-YSRC slugfest over data breach reaches CEC 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP and YSRC leaders met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora in New Delhi on Monday and lodged complaints against each other. A delegation of TDP leaders including ministers Kalava Srinivasulu and Nakka Anand Babu and Kambhampati Rammohan Rao and Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar requested the CEC’s intervention to prevent the YSRC and TRS from engaging in “unethical and undemocratic” practices during the elections in AP.

They alleged that the YSRC along with TRS and BJP is conspiring against the TDP. In the complaint, the TDP requested the EC to act on the misuse of Form-7 applications in the State for deletion of voters from the list.

“The YSRC sought to delete eligible voters from the electoral roll and include ineligible ones. These applications were filed online in bulk by a few individuals through impersonation, forgery and by giving false particulars/information to the authorities. In most of the cases, the persons, in whose names these applications were submitted, were not even aware of the development,’’ the TDP leaders said.

It appears that some of these applications were submitted online from outside Andhra Pradesh, they said.

In the memorandum, the TDP also mentioned that YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has admitted that he had instructed the party cadre to submit Form-7 applications. Similar admission was also made by another senior leader Botsa Satyanarayana, which clearly shows that they have misguided the authorities as well as the general public.

They demanded that the EC conduct a detailed probe into the issue of bulk applications of Form-7, identify the culprits and take stringent action against them.

The TDP sought the CEC to instruct the Telangana police not to interfere in the affairs of AP. The TDP leaders also urged the CEC to prevent the YSRC’s in-house media platforms from publishing/airing false news and programmes against the TDP.

Later, the YSRC leaders met the CEC and lodged a complaint over the alleged irregularities in the voters’ list. They accused the TDP of removing eligible voters from the electoral roll and committing data breach through its Seva Mitra App.

MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, and PAC chairman Buggana Rajendranath Reddy were present.