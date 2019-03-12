Home Cities Vijayawada

World Bank to help RTC replicate London model in AP

Seventeen private operators have joined hands there to provide transportation to the public.

Published: 12th March 2019 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC MD Surendra Babu presents a certificate to a driver in city on Monday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) organised a programme to give out the ‘Best HSD KMPL Awards’ to Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Commission (APSRTC) drivers at RTC House on Monday. Special Chief Secretary, (Transport, R&B Department) Neerabh Kumar Prasad, participated as the chief guest at the event. 

“A team of representatives from World Bank will tour the State in a week to assist Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) to improve public transport policy and harness the IT sector for providing better passenger services,” said Neerabh Kumar Prasad.

Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh state road transport corporations, the two top employers among all the state road transport corporations in the country, were selected by the Union Ministry of Transport and Highways to replicate ‘Transport for London’ model under the Reimbursable Advisory Services funded by the World Bank. In May 2018, a team of officials from APSRTC toured London to study the city’s model of the transportation system. 

Seventeen private operators have joined hands there to provide transportation to the public. Representatives from World Bank will tour the State in a week and study all possibilities of replicating the London model of transportation in association with APSRTC to provide similar services here, he said. Addressing the gathering, APSRTC vice-chairman and managing director NV Surendra Babu said that the drivers play a vital role in the functioning of the corporation. 

He called upon the drivers to conserve at least one-litre oil per a day, and maintain 6 kmpl which would in turn save Rs 36 crore per annum. This will automatically help the corporation deal with its financial crisis, he added.

Later, Neerabh Kumar Prasad along with Surendra Babu presented the best KMPL award, cash and a certificate to VSL Rao (Rajahmundry depot), who saved 2,945 litres of HSD Oil during 2017-18. The felicitated driver announced that he would donate the cash to Nagamani, a regular passenger from Amalapuram who suffering with various health issues. In all, 124 employees, including drivers and mechanics from all over the State, were rewarded for being the best in fuel conservation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IOCL World Bank RTC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp