World Bank to help RTC replicate London model in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) organised a programme to give out the ‘Best HSD KMPL Awards’ to Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Commission (APSRTC) drivers at RTC House on Monday. Special Chief Secretary, (Transport, R&B Department) Neerabh Kumar Prasad, participated as the chief guest at the event.

“A team of representatives from World Bank will tour the State in a week to assist Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) to improve public transport policy and harness the IT sector for providing better passenger services,” said Neerabh Kumar Prasad.

Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh state road transport corporations, the two top employers among all the state road transport corporations in the country, were selected by the Union Ministry of Transport and Highways to replicate ‘Transport for London’ model under the Reimbursable Advisory Services funded by the World Bank. In May 2018, a team of officials from APSRTC toured London to study the city’s model of the transportation system.

Seventeen private operators have joined hands there to provide transportation to the public. Representatives from World Bank will tour the State in a week and study all possibilities of replicating the London model of transportation in association with APSRTC to provide similar services here, he said. Addressing the gathering, APSRTC vice-chairman and managing director NV Surendra Babu said that the drivers play a vital role in the functioning of the corporation.

He called upon the drivers to conserve at least one-litre oil per a day, and maintain 6 kmpl which would in turn save Rs 36 crore per annum. This will automatically help the corporation deal with its financial crisis, he added.

Later, Neerabh Kumar Prasad along with Surendra Babu presented the best KMPL award, cash and a certificate to VSL Rao (Rajahmundry depot), who saved 2,945 litres of HSD Oil during 2017-18. The felicitated driver announced that he would donate the cash to Nagamani, a regular passenger from Amalapuram who suffering with various health issues. In all, 124 employees, including drivers and mechanics from all over the State, were rewarded for being the best in fuel conservation.