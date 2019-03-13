Andhra CEO Gopal Krishna Dwivedi says nobody will be denied right to vote

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that all the eligible people enroll themselves as voters before March 15. “All that I want to say is that people have three more days for voter enrollment. We want the people to use the available platforms – toll-free number 1950 and www.nvsp.in portal – to register as voters,’’ he said in an exclusive interview with TNIE on Tuesday amid hectic activity in his chambers at the Secretariat.

“Going by the experience of Telangana (during 2018 elections) where a large number of complaints of missing votes were registered, we want people to enroll themselves as voters. If anybody finds their names missing from the electoral rolls they can register afresh,’’ Dwivedi said adding that they cannot blame officials for missing votes after March 15. “After March 15, if anyone has complaints about missing votes, it is we who can question them for not doing their duty,’’ the CEO observed.

Dwivedi said his focus after March 15 would be to take up a campaign to ensure an increase in poll percentage. When pointed out that calls to toll-free number 1950 are not being answered and the www.nvsp.in website is not accessible, Dwivedi said, “The phone is getting thousands of calls. On Monday alone, we received 15,000 calls. At the State call centre, we have 20 operators and even if a caller speaks for 2-3 minutes, the other caller will get a call drop. We are taking the services of some more people for the next three days to attend to calls,’’ he said.

Not a single genuine vote deleted, assures Dwivedi

On the ongoing row over large-scale submission of Form-7 applications for deletion of votes, the CEO said it was not wrong if a genuine application was submitted for deletion of the vote of a deceased person. “However, it is not just a crime but inhumane to make a false claim that a particular person is dead and seek deletion of his vote from electoral rolls.’’ In the same tone, Dwivedi asserted that not a single genuine vote was deleted. “In fact, we have added 13 lakh new voters to the electoral rolls. Only 70,000-80,000 duplicate votes or votes of the dead persons have been removed,’’ he elaborated.

Armed forces

CEO has sought 350 companies of Central Armed Police Force till now the State has been allotted 90 companies

Executive Magistrates to check poll code violations

For the first time, Executive Magistrates have been appointed along with police teams to prevent poll code violations. Explaining the initiative, Dwivedi said Executive Magistrates will be part of the monitoring teams. “During the previous polls, though hundreds of cases were filed, the conviction rate was low,’’ Dwivedi explained, adding that a mandal officer or even an agricultural or horticulture department official can be an Executive Magistrate.