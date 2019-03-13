Home Cities Vijayawada

Congress candidates’ list to be out in a day or two, focus on LS seats

Published: 13th March 2019 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 10:26 AM

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purpose (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Congress has forwarded the list of shortlisted candidates to the party high-command for final approval. The party is likely to release the list of candidates in a day or two. The party,  which has lost deposits in most of the constituencies in the State in the 2014 elections, aspires to do better and improve its performance in Assembly and Parliamentary elections. However, the focus remains on the 25 Lok Sabha seats, as they would prove vital to determine the party’s fate at the national level.  

“The candidates were also screened considering their future potential and loyalty to the party among other issues. Many of them are relatively new faces, but are conversant with local issues and accessible to people (voters),” a Congress leader said.  According to sources, former ministers MM Pallam Raju, Panabaka Lakshmi, former TTD chairperson Kanumuri Bapiraju and former MP Chinta Mohan will feature in the list for the general elections. 

Congress

