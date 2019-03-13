Ex-cop to join TDP, likely to contest from Bheemili

By Express News Service

Former CBI Joint Director V V Lakshminarayana is likely to join the TDP, which has reportedly offered him ticket to contest either Bheemili Assembly constituency or Visakhapatnam North. However, when contacted by a section of media, Lakshminarayan neither confirmed nor denied his plan to the ruling party. He said he would issue a public statement if and when he decided on his next plan of action about his political career.

A few months ago Lakshminarayana had decided to take the political plunge and float his own party. It was even rumoured that his party’s name would be Jana Dhwani and he would launch it in Hyderabad. But that did not happen and there were reports that he would launch his party in Vijayawada. After that, there was no word about the former CBI officer’s political plans. The Lok Satta approached him with an offer to take over the party.

The retired IPS officer in the following months deferred his decision to launch his party. His close associates said as the preparation time for elections was short and the process of registering the party and organizing cadre was a lengthy process, the decision to launch a new party was kept aside albeit temporarily. They said he was yet to make up his mind as regards his next step.

Meanwhile, the YSRC went to town claiming that Lakshminarayana’s reported entry into the TDP exposed ‘unholy’ nexus between Chandrababu Naidu and the former CBI Joint Director. Party spokesperson Ambati Rambabu said the party’s stand that TDP had a nexus with the then CBI investigation officer was vindicated.