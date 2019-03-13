Home Cities Vijayawada

Former CBI Joint Director V V Lakshminarayana set to join TDP?

A few months ago Lakshminarayana had decided to take the political plunge and float his own party. 

Published: 13th March 2019 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

V V Lakshminarayana

File image of CBI joint director V V Lakshminarayana coming out of YSR Congress chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s residence in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former CBI Joint Director V V Lakshminarayana is likely to join the TDP, which has reportedly offered him ticket to contest either from Bheemili Assembly constituency or Visakhapatnam North. However, when contacted by a section of media, Lakshminarayan neither confirmed nor denied his plan to join the ruling party. He said he would issue a public statement, if and when, he decided on his next plan of action. 

A few months ago Lakshminarayana had decided to take the political plunge and float his own party. It was even rumoured that his party’s name would be Jana Dhwani and he would launch it in Hyderabad. But that did not happen and there were reports that he would launch his party in Vijayawada. After that there was no word about the former CBI officer’s political plans.  

However, in the following months, the retired IPS officer deferred his decision to launch his party.  His close associates said as the preparation time for elections was short and the process of registering the party and organising cadre was a lengthy process, the decision to launch a new party was kept aside albeit temporarily.  Meanwhile, the YSR Congress claimed that Lakshminarayana’s reported entry into the TDP exposed his ‘unholy’ nexus with Chandrababu.

