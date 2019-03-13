Hotels, restaurants, function halls under surveillance

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After setting up check posts to control the illegal transport of money and liquor and their supply to voters during elections, police have started to monitor restaurants and hotels in city. Inspections were conducted by the police and a meeting in this regard was also held with hotel owners, in which the police sought their cooperation in a smooth conduct of elections.

As part of the inspections, the police instructed hotels to have a proper surveillance system in place as there was a possibility of political leaders storing money and liquor there. Meanwhile, sources in the police department revealed that the objective of the meet was to request the hoteliers not to allow polititians to hold meetings in the hotels during the election campaign.

They were requested to act as a whistleblower in case such meetings happen. “Since polititians are noticed when they conduct meetings in places that belong to them or their aides, they choose hotels to meet their supporters or store money,” said a police official. According to Vijayawada Hotel Owners Association (VHOA) president Ilapuram Raja, there are more than 1,000 hotels, 1,500 restaurants and approximately 500 function halls in the city but very few of them are enrolled with the association.

“Only 200 hotels and around 55 restaurants are enrolled with us. All the members of our association have been informed not to encourage illegal activities to make sure elections do not get maligned,” said Raja. Also, police are going to be more vigilant of the activities that take place in the hotels belonging to political leaders and their friends. “We prepared a list of hotels in the city which belong to leaders, their family members and friends.

They (hotel owners) were asked to inform the police of the activities that take place in their hotels daily,” said the source. When TNIE contacted Vijayawada city Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, he said, “Those contesting have no chance of wooing the voters.”