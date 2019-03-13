Ticket aspirants keep CM N Chandrababu Naidu on edge

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The simmering discontent among party ticket aspirants reached TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s Undavalli residence on Tuesday. While the party is still undecided on candidates for several Assembly and Lok Sabha segments, the anxious aspirants are making a beeline to Undavalli.

What is causing embarrassment to the party leadership is the public expression of ire by rival contenders over the allocation of tickets to some sitting MLAs and ministers. Rattling the TDP just days ahead of crucial elections, Kakinada MP Thota Narasimham, the TDP floor leader in the Lok Sabha, decided to join the YSRC.

ALSO READ | YSRC ticket troubles reach party chief Jagan's doorsteps

Narasimham is said to have quit the party as Naidu did not give him any clarity on allotting a ticket to his wife from Jaggampet constituency. Sources said Narasimham got an assurance from YSRC that his wife would be fielded from Peddapuram Assembly constituency. Naidu, for the second consecutive day, confined himself to his residence holding parleys with leaders to finalise the party candidates.

He has kept pending the process of finalising the party candidates in some Assembly and LS constituencies, where there is mixed opinion among the cadre on whom to field. While the party leadership was busy finalising candidates in a bid to announce the list in a day or two, Undavalli on Tuesday witnessed slogans and counter-slogans from supporters of contending aspirants.

Narasaraopet MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao also rushed to Naidu’s residence after he failed to get any assurance from the TDP leadership on renominating him for the MP seat and also ticket for his son Rayapati Ranganath from Sattenapalle Assembly seat. It is learnt that Rayapati finally got an assurance that he would be fielded again.

Similarly, the fate of minister KS Jawahar, representing Kovvur in West Godavari, hangs in balance as some of the party leaders of the constituency raised objections to his candidature. Even from the Rayalaseema region, the voice of dissidence reached the CM’s residence.

Lok Sabha aspirants opposing sitting MLAs re-nomination

The followers of MLC G Deepak Reddy from Anantapur district are up in arms against allocation of Rayadurgam seat to minister Kalava Srinivasulu. Deepak Reddy is the son-in-law of JC Prabhakar Reddy. After reports came that Srinivasulu might be given the ticket, Deepak Reddy raised his voice and it is said that party leaders sent seniors to pacify the MLC.

Meanwhile, people from Vaddera community, who have sizeable population in the constituency, raised objection to allocation of Puttaparthi seat to Government Chief Whip and former minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy.Another MP who is unhappy is SPY Reddy from Nandyal. After having failed to get any assurance that he would be re-nominated, the senior leader held a meeting with his followers and later met Naidu where he asked the party chief to allot the ticket to his daughter.

He, however, did not get any assurance, sources said adding he might hold another round of talks with Naidu on Wednesday. Similarly, there is no clarity on whether minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao will contest as MLA or MP as the TDP leadership is said to be weighing the option of fielding IT Minister Nara Lokesh from Bheemili, represented by Ganta, and shifting the latter to either Visakhapatnam MP seat or Visakhapatnam North.

Though the TDP leadership is making efforts to pacify the leaders, aspiring candidates from Rampachodavaram, Payakaraopeta and other constituencies are also opposing the re-nomination of the sitting MLAs giving tough time to the party chief to take a final decision. Another minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu is said to have approached Naidu with a request that his son be fielded from Narsipatnam constituency (which is represented by the minister) but failed to get assurance.

When Naidu suggested that Ayyannapatrudu contest from Narsipatnam, the latter wanted that his son’s name should be considered for the Anakapalle Lok Sabha segment. Leaders of the TDP said such developments are common before elections and this time the dissidence was minimal with the CM giving the performance report of various leaders gathered through different sources and explaining them the reasons for denying tickets to them.