Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation draws flak for lack of water kiosks

 The mercury has touched 40 degree Celsius in the city, but due to the apathy of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), funtional drinking water kiosks are rarely seen.

Published: 13th March 2019 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Thermometer

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The mercury has touched 40 degree Celsius in the city, but due to the apathy of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), functional drinking water kiosks are rarely seen. The civic body, which was supposed to install water kiosks in the city during summer, has failed to do so as the proposal awaits the nod of the district administration.

According to VMC officials, the civic body usually spends Rs 12 to Rs 14 lakh in setting up 120 temporary drinking water kiosks in all 59 wards every year. This year too, officials had made proposals to set up water kiosks at major locations of the city to cater to the drinking water needs of the people. However, with the election code of conduct coming into force, the VMC has been forced to adopt the wait and watch policy.

This delay led to resentment among people. A fruit vendor on Eluru Road, K Pattabhi Ram said, “The water kiosks that have been set up in the city are unable to cater to our requirements as most of them run dry within days of their inauguration.” The corporation officials should try to streamline the process and ensure that the kiosks are set up by March every year, he added.

Speaking to TNIE on Tuesday, VMC chief engineer P Adiseshu said that District Collector MD Imtiaz recently held a meeting with civic body officials and directed them to prepare a list of places where the kiosks will be set up. A team of officials from the engineering and public health departments conducted a ground-level study and identified 42 locations across the city for this purpose, he said.

The chief engineer also said that the public health department officials have been asked to make the defunct water coolers operational at the earliest. Moreover, plans are afoot to collaborate with voluntary organisations and set up the water kiosks within a week. VMC will be responsible for ensuring the kiosks do not run out of water. It will also allot space to set up the kiosks at strategic locations in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VMC Heat Wave Rising Mercury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp