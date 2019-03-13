YSRC ticket troubles reach party chief Jagan's doorsteps

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the YSRC all set to announce the first list of candidates for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, ticket aspirants, who were given enough indications that they might be denied ticket this time around, are slowly coming out in the open expressing their dissent. On Tuesday, the dissent literally reached the doorsteps of YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. A section of leaders from Uravakonda in Anantapur district staged a protest in front of Lotus Pond in Hyderabad against giving ticket to sitting MLA Y Visweswara Reddy.

The agitating leaders urged the party chief to give Uravakonda Assembly ticket to former MLA Y Sivarami Reddy. Sivarami Reddy, whose brothers are YSRC MLAs from Mantrayalam and Srisailam Assembly constituencies respectively, enjoys formidable clout in the district. Sivarami Reddy’s group made it clear that they would not support Visweswara Reddy if he is given Uravakonda seat. Party leaders said that it will be a difficult task for Visweswara Reddy to win without the support of Sivarami Reddy. Senior party leader YS Vivekananda Reddy pacified the protesting leaders and assured that the issue will be taken up with Jagan.

Meanwhile, sitting MLA M Sunil Kumar of Putalapattu constituency in Chittoor district had to face some embarrassing moments when he was made to wait for more than two hours outside the residence of Jagan in Hyderabad. Interestingly, senior party leader and Punganur MLA Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, who spotted Sunil and his family members outside Jagan’s residence, completely ignored him.

It is learnt that Ramachandra Reddy is against giving ticket to Sunil Kumar and wanted to give the ticket to a leader of his choice to prove his dominance in the party in the district. After waiting for more than two hours and all his efforts to contact seniors failed, Sunil Kumar is said to have left the place empty-handed.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Potluri Vara Prasad, popularly known as PVP, an entrepreneur and closely associated with Jagan’s family, is likely to join the party on Wednesday. He is likely to be fielded from a Lok Sabha segment, sources said.

YSRC’s 1st list likely to be out today

The YSRC is likely to release its first list of candidates on Wednesday. It is said that the first list will consist of names of around 60 candidates for the Assembly elections. The remaining candidates will be named in the next couple of days.