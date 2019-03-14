Colleges seek BIE’s consent for summer classes despite circular

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has issued a circular to all government and private junior colleges in the State to grant summer vacation to their students from March 29 to June 2.

Through the circular, all colleges are instructed not to conduct classes during the above-stated span until the board releases further orders. However, private colleges are requesting the officials to permit them to conduct classes until the completion of examinations such as NEET and JEE.

In fact, many colleges have already given special schedules for summer classes from morning 8 am to 6 pm. Managements are also planning to conduct special coaching classes for EAMCET, NEET, JEE and other entrance tests once the Intermediate examinations are over and also mulling to hold ‘advanced learning’ classes for first-year students. According to the sources, managements of private colleges have written to the board seeking permission for the same. However, BIE officials are yet to respond to the plea.

Even some government junior colleges, which are providing special classes for entrance tests, sought permission from the board for the special classes during the summer vacation.

In the circular, BIE secretary B Udaya Lakshmi has instructed all college managements including aided and private colleges to shut down the institution for summer vacation from March 29 to June 2.

In the circular, it was clearly mentioned that the un-aided private colleges shouldn’t advertise about admissions or conduct classes during summer.

It was also mentioned that stringent action will be taken against those college managements that are conducting classes during the period.

V Navya, an Intermediate first-year student of a private college in Vijayawada said, “Currently our exams are going on. Though all students are planning for summer vacation, we have been instructed to attend classes until May first week.”