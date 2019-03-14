Home Cities Vijayawada

Colleges seek BIE’s consent for summer classes despite circular

Through the circular, all colleges are instructed not to conduct classes during the above-stated span until the board releases further orders.

Published: 14th March 2019 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has issued a circular to all government and private junior colleges in the State to grant summer vacation to their students from March 29 to June 2. 

Through the circular, all colleges are instructed not to conduct classes during the above-stated span until the board releases further orders. However, private colleges are requesting the officials to permit them to conduct classes until the completion of examinations such as NEET and JEE. 

In fact, many colleges have already given special schedules for summer classes from morning 8 am to 6 pm. Managements are also planning to conduct special coaching classes for EAMCET, NEET, JEE and other entrance tests once the Intermediate examinations are over and also mulling to hold ‘advanced learning’ classes for first-year students.  According to the sources, managements of private colleges have written to the board seeking permission for the same. However, BIE officials are yet to respond to the plea. 

Even some government junior colleges, which are providing special classes for entrance tests, sought permission from the board for the special classes during the summer vacation. 

In the circular, BIE secretary B Udaya Lakshmi has instructed all college managements including aided and private colleges to shut down the institution for summer vacation from March 29 to June 2. 
In the circular, it was clearly mentioned that the un-aided private colleges shouldn’t advertise about admissions or conduct classes during summer. 

It was also mentioned that stringent action will be taken against those college managements that are conducting classes during the period.

V Navya, an Intermediate first-year student of a private college in Vijayawada said, “Currently our exams are going on. Though all students are planning for summer vacation, we have been instructed to attend classes until May first week.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Board of Intermediate Education Colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp