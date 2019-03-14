Home Cities Vijayawada

AP High Court to function at Nelapadu from March 18

Meanwhile, APCRDA commissioner Ch Sridhar convened a coordination meeting with our officials and directed them to operate buses from the major locations in the city to Nelapadu. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh will formally start operating at the Interim Judicial Complex (IJC), Nelapadu, from March 18. Orders in this regard were issued to the AP High Court Advocates Association by Registrar General Ch Manavendranath Roy on Wednesday.

In January, the high court proceedings temporarily commenced at the Chief Minister’s camp office in Vijayawada, where chambers were allocated to Chief Justice C Praveen Kumar and 12 other judges. However, a majority of the advocates who shifted their base from Hyderabad and other parts of the State to Vijayawada, had expressed their concern over the poor infrastructure at the temporary High Court.

The advocates had also appealed to the State government to improve road connectivity between Nelapadu and Vijayawada and requested the APSRTC officials to operate buses between Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) and Nelapadu for the convenience of advocates and clients.

On February 3, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi inaugurated the AP High Court at Nelapadu and lauded the State government for making efforts towards the speedy completion of the building. 

Speaking to TNIE on Wednesday, Bezawada Bar Association (BBA) president K Satyanarayana Rao said they didn’t receive any communication from the High Court Advocates Association over the commencement of proceedings at IJC, Nelapadu, from March 18. However, the association was ready to start its operations from Nelapadu as per the directions of the Registrar General, he said. 

When asked about the facilities available at the IJC, Rao said that the infrastructure and other facilities will improve gradually once the High Court starts operating from Nelapadu. 

The BBA president also said that representations were made to the RTC officials over operation of buses between Vijayawada and Nalepadu, but to no avail. However, APSRTC Krishna region Chief Traffic Manager (CTM) K Sri Ramulu said that they did not receive any representation regarding operation of buses between Vijayawada and Nalepadu. Only Guntur and Mangalagiri region officials were approached, he added.

