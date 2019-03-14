Man chops off wife’s leg with axe after fight over buffalo sale

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In an act of cruelty, a 40-year-old man chopped off his wife’s legs with an axe over a fight in Lingalapadu village of Nandigama Mandal on Tuesday. The couple reportedly had a heated argument over the sale of a buffalo.

Nandigama police said the incident took place on Tuesday night after accused G Picchaiah’s wife Rajeswari objected to his decision to sell the animal in order to clear his loans.

In a fit of rage, Picchaiah knocked her down with a punch and then chopped off her legs with the weapon.

On hearing Rajeswari’s screams for help, neighbours rushed to the spot and admitted her to the nearest government hospital.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s parents, a case of attempt to murder was registered at Nandigama police station and the accused was arrested.

The woman has been referred to Vijayawada Government General Hospital for better treatment.