Home Cities Vijayawada

Oz team to control pollution in canals in Vijayawada

The team will visit the city once again after April 15 to discuss the DPR and the steps to be taken in order to materialise the programme, he added.

Published: 14th March 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A team of representatives from an Australian research organisation Cooperative Research Centre for Water Sensitive Cities (CRCWSC) held a meeting with municipal commissioner M Rama Rao and discussed the methods to be followed for the execution of ‘capacity building programme’ to prevent the mixing of commercial and household wastes into the three irrigation canals passing through the city. 

It may be recalled that Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) had entered into an MoU with the CRCWSC during Happy Cities Summit in February. As part of the pact, the CRCWSC will provide technical support to VMC in treatment of the wastewater entering the canals. Over the years, it has become a Herculean task for the civic body to tackle the pollution in the canals. 

To overcome this problem, the Corporation had mooted the establishment of an on-site wastewater treatment plant but it couldn’t be materialised due to financial and space constraints. Speaking to TNIE on Wednesday, VMC Superintendent Engineer (Projects) J V Rama Krishna said that as part of the MoU, representatives from Australia conducted a ground-level survey to inspect the efforts being made by the civic body to prevent canal pollution.  After inspecting the canals, the team lauded the efforts made by the civic body to improve the greenery on the canal bunds and fix the iron meshes on the bridges across the canals to prevent the indiscriminate dumping of waste, he said. 

The Superintendent Engineer also said that the Australian team will prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore for the execution of the ‘capacity building programme’ in the city.

Of the total, CRCWSC will spend Rs 1.5 crore and the remaining amount would be spent by the State government.  The team will visit the city once again after April 15 to discuss the DPR and the steps to be taken in order to materialise the programme, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
M Rama Rao Pollution CANALS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp