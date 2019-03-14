Police intensify Vijayawada vehicle checks ahead of polls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two days after the city police seized Rs 91 lakh of unaccounted cash from a car near BRTS Road junction during a vehicle inspection drive, speculations are rife that political leaders are transferring money to their aides ahead of the elections. In order to control the illegal transportation of money, liquor and freebies, special forces have been deployed at 14 check posts in Vijayawada.

“After the money was caught being transported illegally, we decided to check every single vehicle passing through the check posts,” said a senior police official. Some places where the check posts have been set up are Gollapudi Mailurai Centre, YSR Colony (main entrance), Nunna Pipula Road, Gunadala, BRTS Road, Bhanu Nagar, Krishna Lanka, Yanamalakuduru Katta Road, Auto Nagar Gate and Kankipadu.

Talking about how officials function during these drives, the police officer said that the on-duty official — be it a Law and Order (L&O) official, special force police (SPF) official or a traffic police official — alerts the control room through his wireless when he comes across any vehicle that arouses his suspicion. If he is unable to stop the vehicle at the check post for some reason, he sends a message mentioning the vehicles’ particulars to the next check post.

The police has requested residents to inform them of any illegal activity that they come across by dialling 100 or messaging on the WhatsApp number 7328909090.