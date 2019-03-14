VMC chief gives pep talk to SSC students

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner M Rama Rao on Wednesday called upon the students of Class 10 to pursue their education with interest in order to get good grades.

The commissioner was speaking at a motivational session organised as part of a campaign at IV Palace with an intention to allay the fears of high school students during the forthcoming SSC examinations.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the campaign was aimed at instilling confidence among all children, irrespective of how their academic performance was.

Rao appealed to the students to benefit from the foundation courses being taught at the BSRK Municipal High School, APSRMC School and CVR Municipal School.

During the interaction, he also spoke about the changes that had taken place since the time he was a student. Pointing out the difficulties faced by students then, the civic chief said that children today were lucky that today they had an environment conducive to learning.