ATM, cash deposit machine gutted in Vijayawada

Fortunately, the fire did not spread to the nearby BOI branch or other establishments next to it.

Published: 15th March 2019 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 11:34 AM

Fire

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A minor fire broke out at a G+3 building near Benz Circle here on Thursday in which an Automated Teller Machine (ATM), a cash deposit machine and a passbook entry machine were destroyed in fire. 

According to district fire safety officials, the ATM belonging to the Bank of India (BOI) caught fire around 8 am. Upon receiving information, a six-member team along with a fire tender rushed to the spot and it took around 30 minutes to douse the flames. 

“During our preliminary investigation, we came to know that the cause of fire was due to short circuit at a nearby transformer through which the AC units caught fire eventually spreading to the machines in the kiosk,” the officials said.

Fortunately, the fire did not spread to the nearby BOI branch or other establishments next to it. Sources said that Rs 1.7 lakh cash was reported to have been stored in both the ATM and cash deposit machine at the time of incident, officials added.

Rs 1.7 lakh reportedly destroyed in fire
Rs 1.7 lakh cash was reported to have been stored in the ATM and cash deposit machine

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp