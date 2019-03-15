Congress list for 175 Assembly, 25 Lok Sabha seats to be out today 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Congress candidates’ list for all 175 Assembly constituencies and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies will be announced on Friday evening.

Disclosing this to media persons here on Thursday, APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy said the scrutiny and shortlisting of 1,300 applications received for both Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in the State has been completed.

“On Friday, the Central Election Committee of the party chaired by party president Rahul Gandhi will take the final call and subsequently the announcement of the candidates will be made,” he said.

He, along with a few other key leaders of the party from the State including party secretary Janga Gautham, is leaving for New Delhi on Thursday night to participate in a party meeting on Friday.

“Minimum income guarantee, 33 per cent reservation for women in lawmaking bodies and Central government jobs, `2 lakh loan waiver for farmers and jobs for youth are the main Congress promises, which the present BJP-led government has never thought of,” he said.

Asked about desertions from the party, he said those who are uncertain of their victory and public support are resorting to such things.