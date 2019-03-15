Home Cities Vijayawada

AP's Mee Seva centres fail to give information on fresh enrolment

Moreover, the centres remained deserted even as the voter enrolment process was to end in less than 24 hours.

Published: 15th March 2019 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

An election officer put an indelible ink mark on the finger of a voter during the state Assembly elections in Bikaner. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  As elections approach, voters have expressed their dissatisfaction over Mee Seva centres not providing information on new voter enrolment. Moreover, the centres remained deserted even as the voter enrolment process was to end in less than 24 hours.

M Satyaraju, an elderly person from Krishna district whose name did not appear in the voters’ list, wanted to enrol again but he faced problems at the Mee Seva centre. “The officials at the centre did not provide me information regarding the new voter enrolment. They asked me to check online or call the helpline,” he said. 

As the elections are less than a month away, people whose names were not there on the voters’ list went to the Mee Seva centres to get themselves enrolled. March 15 was set as the deadline by officials for submitting Form 6 and getting enrolled.

Most people who tried to get themselves enrolled online faced problems as the server crashed. Even in the Mee Seva centres across the district, officials were reluctant to provide information to people because they were aware of the server crash. 

People visiting centres in the rural areas also are facing severe problems as the officials are dodging off their responsibility and telling them to visit internet cafes and other government offices for attaining the information they seek. People from a poor background are having a tough time making several rounds to the centres and coming back empty-handed. 

J Tirupati Rao, a farmer from Penamaluru said, “Even though I have voted before, I recently found out that my name was missing from the voters’ list. My voter ID card is also missing. When I called the toll free number, they told me to approach a nearby Mee Seva centre. When I visited the centre, officials there did not provide any information and they told me to check online or go to a government office. I am uneducated, I do not know how to apply online.”

Getting a voter ID card printed at Mee Seva centres has also become a Herculean task due to the server issues. Those who have been enrolled as voters recently get a confirmation message which they can show at the Mee Seva centres and get a voter ID card. However, due to server issues, these services at Mee Seva centres have also been halted for the last two days.

Speaking to TNIE, JV Satyanarayana, a Mee Seva centre owner, said, “In my village, almost 300 people were enrolled as voters through Mee Seva. We are facing problems only because of the servers. Officials are stating that the servers will be working from Saturday.”

Meanwhile, district officials are making arrangements at all polling stations for the people to walk in and get a voter ID card by submitting an offline application. As many as 4,000 booths have been equipped with this facility, which will be available only on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mee Seva centres Voter enrolment Lok Sabha elections Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp