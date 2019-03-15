Chandrababu Naidu declares 126 candidates, seeks ‘return gift’ from voters 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu announced the first list of candidates for 126 Assembly constituencies for the April 11 elections on Thursday night. The list of Lok Sabha candidates will be released on Friday and candidates for the remaining Assembly seats will be announced later.

Addressing media persons, Naidu said today the party launched Mission 150+ for retaining power in the State and continuing the development of the State for the next five years.

“Except for a couple of persons, all candidates have been selected as per the recommendation of the people of the respective segment after collecting ICRS feedback,” he explained. Elaborating at length about what the TDP government has done for the State on development and welfare front in last five years including farm loan waiver, food security, enhancement of pensions, he assured to continue good governance with the slogan - ‘Your future is my responsibility’.

“Now it is the responsibility of people to ensure the victory of the TDP candidates,” he said while claiming that all the candidates had 86 per cent public acceptance on an average, which he felt is a “good sign”. Naidu called upon the beneficiaries of various government schemes to strive for the victory of the party by explaining the importance of TDP victory for continuing the development and welfare schemes.

“As their elder brother, I ask DWCRA women to strive for the TDP victory. As an elder son, I ask the elderly to vote for my party. I ask farmers to remember what the party did for them and bless my party again,” he urged.

He said it is Indian culture to say thank you and show gratitude if someone helps and he said his government had done much to the people of the State.

The TDP chief continued his criticism of YSRC party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and BJP. Reiterating that voting for Jagan is no different from voting for KCR, he asked people not to forget it.

Exuding confidence of public verdict in his party’s favour, Naidu said party’s poll campaign will commence on March 20 after party poll preparatory meetings with party activists to be held from March 16 to 19.

Party preparatory meetings will commence from Tirupati after darshan of Lord Venkateswara on March 16. On the same day, he will hold meeting at Srikakulam.

Meetings will be held in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari on March 17, Nellore Prakasam, Guntur and Krishna on March 18 and Kurnool, Anantapur, and Kadapa on March 19.