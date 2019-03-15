Home Cities Vijayawada

Chandrababu Naidu declares 126 candidates, seeks ‘return gift’ from voters 

Addressing media persons, Naidu said today the party launched Mission 150+ for retaining power in the State and continuing the development of the State for the next five years.

Published: 15th March 2019 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu announced the first list of candidates for 126 Assembly constituencies for the April 11 elections on Thursday night. The list of Lok Sabha candidates will be released on Friday and candidates for the remaining Assembly seats will be announced later.

Addressing media persons, Naidu said today the party launched Mission 150+ for retaining power in the State and continuing the development of the State for the next five years.

“Except for a couple of persons, all candidates have been selected as per the recommendation of the people of the respective segment after collecting ICRS feedback,” he explained. Elaborating at length about what the TDP government has done for the State on development and welfare front in last five years including farm loan waiver, food security, enhancement of pensions, he assured to continue good governance with the slogan - ‘Your future is my responsibility’. 

“Now it is the responsibility of people to ensure the victory of the TDP candidates,” he said while claiming that all the candidates had 86 per cent public acceptance on an average, which he felt is a “good sign”. Naidu called upon the beneficiaries of various government schemes to strive for the victory of the party by explaining the importance of TDP victory for continuing the development and welfare schemes. 

“As their elder brother, I ask DWCRA women to strive for the TDP victory. As an elder son, I ask the elderly to vote for my party. I ask farmers to remember what the party did for them and bless my party again,” he urged. 

He said it is Indian culture to say thank you and show gratitude if someone helps and he said his government had done much to the people of the State.

The TDP chief continued his criticism of YSRC party chief  YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and BJP. Reiterating that voting for Jagan is no different from voting for KCR, he asked people not to forget it. 

Exuding confidence of public verdict in his party’s favour, Naidu said party’s poll campaign will commence on March 20 after party poll preparatory meetings with party activists to be held from March 16 to 19. 

Party preparatory meetings will commence from Tirupati after darshan of Lord Venkateswara on March 16. On the same day, he will hold meeting at Srikakulam.

Meetings will be held in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari on March 17, Nellore Prakasam, Guntur and Krishna on March 18 and Kurnool, Anantapur, and Kadapa on March 19. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP Chandrababu Naidu Candidates Lok Sabah elections Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp