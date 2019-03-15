Home Cities Vijayawada

Need for strengthening potable water supply system in rural areas stressed

Officials at the workshop on ‘Water Safety Plan’ in Vijayawada on Thursday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Drinking Water Supply Corporation (APDWSC) managing director Narayana Bharat Gupta underscored the need for strengthening the safe drinking water supply system in rural areas. He was speaking at a State-level workshop on the topic ‘Water Safety Plan’, organised by Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI) in partnership with the Water Resources Development division and UNICEF in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayana Bharath Gupta said that the APDWSC had fixed a deadline to the project of supplying safe drinking water in rural areas across the State. As part of the project, the State Government in association with ESCI and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) was working on drafting a water safety plan which would ensure supply of treated, potable water to all rural households.

He called upon the executive engineers and deputy engineer of the corporation to launch awareness campaigns for the people in the villages about utilising the water in a proper manner and not wasting it.
UNICEF representative Manish Vasuja said that the main objective of organising the workshop was to make sure safe drinking water was supplied from the catchment to the consumers. 

Workshops similar to the one held in Vijayawada will be organised across all 13 districts of the State in a phased manner, he added. Water Resources Development division advisor M Ramamohan, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department (RWS&S) chief engineers Krishna Reddy and Rajeswara Rao and UNICEF water quality consultant Sythi Roy were among the officials who participated in the day-long workshop.

