‘Pradakshina Seva’ in Kanaka Durga Temple from tomorrow

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kanaka Durga Temple is going to introduce ‘Pradakshinam Seva’ for devotees near Mukha Mandapam on a pilot basis from Saturday, said temple executive officer V Koteswaramma. Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Koteswaramma said that over the years, devotees were appealing to the devasthanam to allow them to perform the seva for the presiding deity on the lines of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.

Taking their plea into consideration, we decided to allow around 50 devotees to perform the seva between 3 am to 4 am near Mukha Mandapam from Saturday.

Devotees interested in participating in the seva can do so by buying the Rs 116 ticket, she said. Pavalimpu Seva would also be introduced on a pilot basis at Mirror Mandapam from Saturday. Couples can participate in it between 9 pm and 9.30 pm if they purchase the Rs 516 ticket, the EO added.