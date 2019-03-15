Home Cities Vijayawada

Two more leaders quit as exodus from TDP continues

Dissensions among followers of Sidda Raghava Rao, whose name was cleared for the Ongole LS constituency, reached Amaravati on Thursday.

Published: 15th March 2019 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Exodus of disgruntled leaders from the TDP continued to rock the party even as party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was grappling with the daunting task of finalising the list of candidate for both Assembly and LS constituencies on Thursday.

While MLC Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy resigned from the ruling party and announced his decision to join the Opposition YSR Congress, MLA Varupula Subbarao from Prathipadu in East Godavari district followed suit after it became clear that the party leadership preferred his relative Varupula Raja’s candidatures from the constituency.

In fact, Subbarao, who was elected on the YSRC ticket in 2014, had switched loyalties to the TDP in 2016. Veteran leader and Narasaraopet MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao expressed his anguish over the party leadership’s indecision on his seat and hinted at considering future course of action in case he did not get any positive assurance at the earliest.

Dissensions among followers of Sidda Raghava Rao, whose name was cleared for the Ongole LS constituency, reached Amaravati on Thursday. His followers came in large numbers to the CM’s residence at Undavalli and raised slogans demanding that the party allocate Darsi Assembly seat to their leader.

At one stage, Raghava Rao, who came to meet the Chief Minister, tried to pacify his followers assuring that the CM would take a favourable decision as per their wish before going inside Naidu’s residence to apparently drive home the point that he preferred Darsi Assembly seat to Ongole Parliamentary constituency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu TDP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp