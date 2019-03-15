Vijayawada-Dubai airline operator to be finalised

Home Cities Vijayawada

The operator who quoted the lowest Viability Gap Funding (VGF) will be awarded the tender, said an official concerned.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Tender for the second set of international flight services from Vijayawada, this time to Dubai, is going to be finalised on Friday. According to the sources, when the tenders were invited for the Vijayawada - Dubai/Abu Dhabi - Vijayawada route on February 26, a good number of bids were made by various airline operators.

The operator who quoted the lowest Viability Gap Funding (VGF) will be awarded the tender, said an official concerned. As per the tender document, the flight services, which will initially be available for a period of six months, are going to be operated twice a week. Vijayawada airport is currently handling a direct flight service to Singapore, which is its only international flight service.

As the Airports Development Corporation Limited (APADCL) officials received a good response from the passengers after the introduction of the service to Singapore, they decided to go ahead with the international service between Vijayawada and Dubai. The proposal was finalised based on the opinion poll conducted in January, in which over 2,42,594 people participated. 

How int’l services came about
Vijayawada airport is currently handling a direct flight service to Singapore, which is its only international flight service. As the Airports Development Corporation Limited (APADCL) officials received a good response from the passengers after the introduction of the service to Singapore, they decided to go ahead with the international service between Vijayawada and Dubai

Vijayawada Vijayawada - Dubai Flights

