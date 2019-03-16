KTM holds stunt show in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: KTM, the European racing legend, conducted a breath-taking stunt show at KL University, Vijayawada, on Friday. A professional team demonstrated stunts on KTM Duke bikes and awed the audience.

According to Amit Nandi, President, Probiking, Bajaj Auto Ltd, “The KTM brand is known for its high-performance racing bikes and we want our customers to experience the thrill and adventure that the KTM bikes provide. Professional stunts are being conducted in every major city of the nation.”

Till now, the KTM stunt show has been organised at Surat, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Kanchipuram, Coimbatore, Chennai, Lucknow, Indore, Jabalpur, Kadapa, Eluru, Kakinada, Kurnool, Tirupati, Gajuwaka etc.