Over one lakh voters submit Form 6 on last day

At the 4,095 polling stations across the district, special voter enrolment drives were undertaken and due to the rush, booth level officers received applications from the public and processed them the

Polling, Votes, Elections

Representational image. (Photo| Bloomberg)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: People lined up at voter enrolment centres in large numbers on Friday as it was the last day to get enrolled as a voter. At the 4,095 polling stations across the district, special voter enrolment drives were undertaken and due to the rush, booth level officers received applications from the public and processed them themselves. According to the officials, on Friday alone, over one lakh people submitted Form 6 for getting themselves enrolled.

As on date, a total of 34,28,245 voters have been enrolled in Krishna district and out of these, 2.5 lakh are newly enrolled. Apart from the fresh voters, those who wanted to cross-check their details in the voters’ list, those who were waiting for their voter ID cards, and those who wanted to get their details corrected took part in the drive that took place on Friday.

Of all those who turned up for fresh enrolment, a majority were people whose names were missing from the voters’ list, despite having a voter card. At the Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner office too, many came to check whether their names were there in the voters’ list.

Speaking to TNIE, Balla Suryanarayana, who submitted Form 6 at the VMC office on Friday, said, “I was surprised to see my name missing from the list since I have cast my vote for three times. I intended to submit the form online but the server was down and the webpage was not working for the past few days so I had to come here to submit the application.”

Voter enrolment Lok Sabha elections Elections 2019

