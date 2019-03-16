AP gears up to hold SSC examinations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Directorate of Examinations made all arrangements for the SSC examinations which are going to be held across the State from March 18 to April 4. As many as 6,21,634 regular students from 11,690 schools will attend the examinations across the State and the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Commission (APSRTC) has made arrangements to provide free transportation to the 3,18,524 boy and 3,03,110 girl candidates.

In addition to this, Vocational (32,052), OSSC regular students (1,705) and candidates who failed in the previous years (11,307) will also appear for the examinations. For these students, the Directorate of Examinations has arranged 2,839 centres across the State.

Addressing the media, Director of Examinations A Subba Reddy said that proper furniture, lighting and ventilation, fans, drinking water, and toilets have been made available at all the centres. The police protection and promulgation of Section 144 around all the centres across the State will be implemented, he added.

APTRANSCO has been requested to provide an uninterrupted power supply for the duration of the exam and medical aid has been arranged from the Medical and Health Department. One squad team has been appointed for every 10 centres.

The invigilators will be rotated every three days based on the software allotment of the centres’ round-the-clock monitoring cell, which has been opened at the Directorate of Examinations. A helpline number for the students, 0866-2974540, was announced.