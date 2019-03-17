Home Cities Vijayawada

Clear clogged drains on war footing: VMC chief

Public health officials were asked to conduct fogging at regular intervals to prevent the spread of vector borne diseases.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner M Rama Rao has directed officials concerned to evolve necessary measures to prevent the public from dumping household garbage to drains and remove encroachments that obstruct sanitation staff to clear the clogged drains.

On Saturday, the civic body chief, accompanied by health officer Madhusudan Prasad, toured New Rajiv Nagar and Kandrika localities and inspected steps taken for the maintenance of sanitation and drainage system. Upon observing several clogged drains that had become breeding ground for mosquitoes, Rama Rao directed the sanitation staff to clear them on war footing.

Public health officials were asked to conduct fogging at regular intervals to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases.

After inspecting the slow pace of works at community halls in old Rajiv Nagar and Rani Gari Thota, Rama Rao instructed the engineering department officials to complete the works at the earliest EE Prabhakar and deputy engineers also accompanied Rama Rao during his visit.

