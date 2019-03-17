Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Consumer vital to State, should be protected’

Addressing the gathering, Rao said that due to a lack of proper awareness on consumer rights, many face problems in their day-to-day lives. 

Published: 17th March 2019 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only.

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: During an awareness programme held at Press Club to mark the World Consumer Rights Day on Friday, consumer forum president R Madhava Rao said that the forum should not be negligent of complaints and ensure justice is delivered to the consumer.

“Nowadays, consumers are inclined towards products which are sold through digital marketing and this makes them vulnerable to various issues. The consumer plays a key role in financial transactions that result in the growth of the economy of the State and the country. Without the consumer, there is no growth and that is why the consumer has to be protected. A few NGOs have organised programmes to inform consumers of their rights. It is important that they speak up if they doubt the quality of the goods and services offered to them,” he added.

HC advocate Md Saleem, Rajesh Kumar, District Vice-President YS Kishore, treasurer V Prashanth and others were present during the event.

Comments

