Jagan meets Governor, seeks CBI probe, may move court 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of the Opposition YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Governor ESL Narasimhan on Saturday and requested him to initiate a CBI inquiry into the murder of his uncle and former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy.

Speaking to media persons later, he demanded to know how can the case inquiry be entrusted to a person (Chandrababu Naidu) and those in his government, when he is the one among the suspects in the murder case.

“Inquiry conducted by the police officials who report to him will not bring out the truth and the real culprits in the case. Hence, we are demanding a CBI inquiry or an inquiry by a neutral party, which has no relation to the State government,” he said.

Reddy made it clear that if CBI inquiry is not initiated in a day or two, they will approach court seeking justice. Pointing out at ‘close monitoring’ of the developments in Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case by DG (intelligence) AB Venkateswara Rao, the YSRC chief said the police official is Chief Minister’s man and alleged that he had helped Naidu in finalising the ‘deal’ in connection with the desertions of MLAs from the YSRC.

“If Chandrababu Naidu has not at fault in the case, why is he hesitating to give the case to the CBI?” he questioned. He maintained that conspiracy angle in the case cannot be ruled out in the murder of his uncle. The former minister was not even provided security by the government, he pointed out.

“All my uncle did was to campaign extensively for Sudheer Reddy, a fresh face pitted against C Adinarayana Reddy. Fearing defeat, he was killed,” he alleged. He also reiterated his allegations against Chandrababu Naidu with regard to the murder of his grandfather, death of his father, attack on him and now, the murder of his uncle.