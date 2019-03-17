JSP-BSP talks successful

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The talks between Jana Sena Party and Bahujan Samaj Party over alliance concluded successfully on Saturday.

After his discussions with BSP chief Mayawati in Lucknow, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and party leader Nadendla Manohar continued discussions with BSP Rajya Sabha member Dr V Singh and BSP Andhra Pradesh leaders.

The focus of the talks was seat sharing between the two parties. Already, the JSP is in alliance with two Left parties. Though it was said that talks concluded in a manner acceptable to all parties.