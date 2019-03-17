Krishna SP visits sensitive poll stations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Sarvashresth Tripathi on Saturday visited vulnerable polling stations and sensitive villages in Machilipatnam and Pedana Assembly constituencies.

During his visit, SP Tripathi met villagers and inquired with them about the problems they faced during voting. He also conducted an awareness campaign for the villagers on the importance of votes in a democracy and asked them not to accept money from political leaders of any party.

During his visit to Chinna Karagraharam village, he inquired about the number of voters and any previous incidents of violence reported during elections in the area. “As part of awareness campaigns, police are reaching out to the public and explaining them the importance of notifying the police about any untoward incident.

We have asked youth in the village to install cVIGIL application by the Election Commission and inform about violations of Model Code of Conduct (MCC),” SP Tripathi added. Later, he visited polling stations in Englighupalem, Eedepalli, South Telugupalem in Pedana, Aakula Mannadu, Yedurumondi, Vekanuru and other villages.