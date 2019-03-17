Home Cities Vijayawada

Miffed leaders make a beeline to join YSRC

Published: 17th March 2019 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Industrialist Potluri Vara Prasad with YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Lotus Pond | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The YSRC headquarters at Lotus Pond in Hyderabad witnessed hectic political  activity with several leaders joining the party in the presence of party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday.A host of leaders from three regions of the State made a beeline to the Lotus Pond. Some of them were scheduled to join the party on Friday, but with the killing of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy in Pulivendula, Jagan left Hyderabad in a hurry. 

After the veteran leader’s final rites in Pulivendula, Jagan rushed back to Hyderabad and met Governor ESL Narasimhan. Later, the YSRC chief left for Lotus Pond where he spent the rest of the day meeting and welcoming TDP and some Congress leaders into the party fold. Prominent among those who joined the YSRC include Kurnool MP Butta Renuka, MLC Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, former MLA and TDP candidate from Nellore Rural constituency Adala Prabhakar Reddy, former MP Vanga Geetha, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation former Mayor Tadi Shakuntala, Visakhapatnam District Congress Party president and former MLA Dronamraju Srinivas, Guduru former MLA Balli Durga Prasad and SV Jagan Reddy (maternal uncle of Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya).

Butta Renuka, who was elected Kurnool MP on a YSRC ticket in the 2014 elections, joined the TDP two years ago. Miffed with the TDP for not renominating her from Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency or any Assembly segment in the district once Congress senior leader Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy joined the TDP, she returned to the YSRC fold. 

Speaking to the media after joining YSRC, Renuka said, “It is like homecoming for me. I admit I made a mistake (by joining the TDP), but now I realised it. I would have earned respect as a woman and a BC leader, but my mistake cost me a lot,” she said and added that she was happy after coming out of the TDP.
TDP MLC Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy recalled his family’s association with the YSR family and said he would now work to see Jagan as the next chief minister of the State. 

Another jolt for the TDP was the switching of party loyalties by Adala Prabhakar Reddy, whose name was announced from the Nellore Rural Assembly segment. After joining the YSRC, Congress leader from Visakhapatnam Donamraju Srinivas said the grand old party lost its existence in the State and its leadership also weakened. “On Jagan’s directions, I will work for the party and contest from whichever seat he asks me to contest from,’’ he said.

Another surprise was the joining of Gedela Srini Babu, who was announced as the Jana Sena’s Lok Sabha candidate from Visakhapatnam. Meanwhile, former Minister and Uttarandhra Charcha Vedika convenor Konathala Ramakrishna called on Jagan and discussed about the development of North Coastal Andhra. Sources said Konathala may join the YSRC sooner than later. YSRC’s Badvel MLA T Jayaramulu also resigned from the TDP and joined the BJP. Jayaramulu won on a YSRC ticket in 2014 and shifted to the TDP. But with the party denying to renominate him, he quit the party and joined the BJP.

