Miffed TDP, Cong leaders make a beeline to join YSR Congress

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC headquarters at Lotus Pond in Hyderabad witnessed hectic activity with several leaders joining the party in the presence of party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday.

A host of leaders from three regions of the State — both seniors and prominent —made a beeline to Lotus Pond. Some of them were scheduled to join the party on Friday, but with the killing of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy in Pulivendula, Jagan Mohan Reddy left Hyderabad in a hurry.

After the veteran leader’s final rites in Pulivendula, Jagan rushed back to Hyderabad and met Governor ESL Narasimhan to represent about the killing of his uncle. Later, the YSRC chief left for Lotus Pond where he spent the entire day meeting and formally joining the TDP and some Congress leaders into the party fold.

Prominent among those who joined YSRC included Kurnool MP Butta Renuka, MLC Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, former MLA and TDP candidate from Nellore Rural constituency, Adala Prabhakar Reddy, former MP Vanga Geetha, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation former Mayor Tadi Shakuntala, Visakhapatnam District Congress Party president and former MLA Dronamraju Srinivas, Guduru former MLA Balli Durga Prasad and SV Jagan Reddy (maternal uncle of Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya).

Butta Renuka, who was elected as Kurnool MP on a YSRC ticket in 2014 polls, joined the TDP two years ago. Miffed with the TDP for not renominating her from Kurnool LS constituency or any Assembly segment in the district once Congress senior leader Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy joined the TDP, she returned to the YSRC fold.

Another jolt for the TDP was the switching of party loyalties by Adala Prabhakar Reddy, whose name was announced as MLA candidate from the Nellore Rural Assembly segment. Congress leader from Visakhapatnam, Donamraju Srinivas joined the YSRC. Meanwhile, YSRC’s Budwel MLA T Jayaramulu has quit from TDP and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).