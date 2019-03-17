Home Cities Vijayawada

Miffed TDP, Cong leaders make a beeline to join YSR Congress

The YSRC headquarters at Lotus Pond in Hyderabad witnessed hectic activity with several leaders joining the party in the presence of party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday.

Published: 17th March 2019 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

YS Vivekananda Reddy

YS Vivekananda Reddy. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC headquarters at Lotus Pond in Hyderabad witnessed hectic activity with several leaders joining the party in the presence of party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday.

A host of leaders from three regions of the State — both seniors and prominent —made a beeline to Lotus Pond. Some of them were scheduled to join the party on Friday, but with the killing of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy in Pulivendula, Jagan Mohan Reddy left Hyderabad in a hurry.

After the veteran leader’s final rites in Pulivendula, Jagan rushed back to Hyderabad and met Governor ESL Narasimhan to represent about the killing of his uncle. Later, the YSRC chief left for Lotus Pond where he spent the entire day meeting and formally joining the TDP and some Congress leaders into the party fold.

Prominent among those who joined YSRC included Kurnool MP Butta Renuka, MLC Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, former MLA and TDP candidate from Nellore Rural constituency, Adala Prabhakar Reddy, former MP Vanga Geetha, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation former Mayor Tadi Shakuntala, Visakhapatnam District Congress Party president and former MLA Dronamraju Srinivas, Guduru former MLA Balli Durga Prasad and SV Jagan Reddy (maternal uncle of Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya).

Butta Renuka, who was elected as Kurnool MP on a YSRC ticket in 2014 polls, joined the TDP two years ago. Miffed with the TDP for not renominating her from Kurnool LS constituency or any Assembly segment in the district once Congress senior leader Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy joined the TDP, she returned to the YSRC fold. 

Another jolt for the TDP was the switching of party loyalties by Adala Prabhakar Reddy, whose name was announced as MLA candidate from the Nellore Rural Assembly segment. Congress leader from Visakhapatnam, Donamraju Srinivas joined the YSRC. Meanwhile, YSRC’s Budwel MLA T Jayaramulu has quit from TDP and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp