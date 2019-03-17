Racket: Man held for selling counterfeit eyewear

Home Cities Vijayawada

Image used for representational purposes only.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) sleuths have raided an optical shop and busted a fake eyeglasses racket. They arrested the owner and his assistant for selling fake lenses to the public by claiming that they were genuine.

Addressing the press at Suryaraopet Police Station on Saturday, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police  (ADCP) KV Srinivasa Rao said the accused, Mukesh Kumar Jain (42), was running his business for the past one year. When he could not generate huge profits as he hoped even after selling eyewear of reputed brands such as Fastrack and Titan Eyeplus, Mukesh bought their replicas from Mumbai and other places.

Upon receiving the information about the illegal business, CTF officials raided his shop on Saturday and found Mukesh selling poor quality eyewear to the customers by charging them the prices of bona fide products. “From the shop, we seized 392 sets of fake eyeglasses worth around `7 lakh.

The accused was arrested and a case under section 420 of IPC and other relevant sections against him,” the ADCP said.The official further requested public to inform the police about anti-social activities they came across by calling them on 100 or on WhatsApp through 7328909090.

