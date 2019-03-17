Slew of projects mooted to turn Durga temple into world-class pilgrimage destination

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To transform Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri into a world-class pilgrimage destination, a detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared by a private consultant hired by the temple officials.

The report proposes development activities worth `75 crore under the Union Tourism Ministry’s Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD).

When contacted, temple executive officer V Koteswaramma said the devasthanam, a few months ago, applied for the scheme seeking funds for improvement in basic amenities and fast execution of development activities on the hill shrine. In response, Central tourism officials had sought a DPR to materialise the project. As part of it, a private consultant was roped in and the DPR worth `75 crore was prepared, which was also sent to the Endowments Department and Union Ministry of Tourism for their approval, she said.

After the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) approves the proposal, the ministry will appoint a project management committee for monitoring of works and release funds. Disclosing the details of the projects mentioned in the DPR, Koteswaramma said the existing Annadanam Hall in Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam, which accommodates 4,000 devotees a day, would be turned into a G+3 structure at `25 crore. This proposal, when executed, would let the hall accommodate 15,000 devotees per day.

Other major project mentioned in the DPR is a multi-storeyed parking facility on a vacant land near Kummaripalem Centre at an estimated cost of `13.3 crore to accommodate at least 600 four wheelers and 2,000 four wheelers at a time; development of a tourism circuit connecting Indrakeeladri to Bhavani Ghat, Undavalli Caves, Punnami Ghat, Prakasam Barrage, Gandhi Hills and Gunadala Mary Matha hill shrine, she said. “These proposed works will be materialised after getting necessary funds under the PRASAD scheme.”

‘Pradakshinam’ and ‘Ekantha’ Seva evoke good response

Devotees in good numbers thronged the temple to participate in ‘Pradakshinam seva’, between 3 am and 4 am on Saturday, introduced by the temple authorities on a pilot basis. Elaborate arrangements were made to ensure hassle-free ‘darshan’ for the devotees after performing the ‘seva’. The temple officials also informed that devotees can participate in the seva for the next few days without purchasing any ticket. Meanwhile, Pavalimpu or Ekantha Seva was also introduced on a pilot basis between 9 pm and 9:30 pm, which was also received well by Goddess Durga’s followers.

Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam on Ugadi

In a first, the temple is also organising Akhanda Lalitha Sahasranama Parayanam and Hanuman Chalisa Prayanam on April 6 to mark Ugadi festival. Those interested devotees can confirm their participation till April 5 by calling on toll free number 18004259099. As part of the ritual, devotees will be offered prasadam, Koteswaramma informed. Meanwhile, temple head priest Durga Prasad said ‘Vasanta Navaratri Utsavam’ would be organised at the hill shrine to mark Ugadi. As part of the ritual, ‘Pushparchana’ will be performed to the goddess; details will be announced soon, he said.