TDP’s wait and watch policy to counter YSRC

The suspense over the announcement of the next list of TDP candidates continues with party supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu adopting a wait and watch policy.

Published: 17th March 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The suspense over the announcement of the next list of TDP candidates continues with party supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu adopting a wait and watch policy. However, as Naidu has completed the exercise and prepared the list of candidates except for some constituencies where the party may make last-minute changes, party leaders say that delay is a tactical move to face the “mind games” of the YSRC. 

The TDP announced the candidates for as many as 126 Assembly constituencies and yet to declare party nominees for the remaining 34 Assembly constituencies and all the 25 Lok Sabha segments. Though it was expected that the list will be released any time on Friday, Naidu, who was in his residence the entire day,  abandoned the plan. On Friday, he addressed a press conference to condemn the allegations levelled by the YSRC against TDP relating to the murder of former Minister YS Vivekananda Reddy.

When reporters asked about the next list, he said it will be announced soon. On Saturday, he kick-started his election campaign from the temple town of Tirupati. With Naidu set to continue his visit to districts on Sunday too, the party leaders are not sure whether that list will be out on the day or not.

Sources in the TDP said that though Naidu initially decided to announce candidates for all Assembly constituencies except 15 where stiff competition is expected and all the parliamentary constituencies, he abandoned the plan after getting enough hints about the mind game of YSRC to show upper hand over the TDP by luring those candidates who get party tickets into the Opposition party.

Stating that they suspect that the YSRC is making intentional delay in releasing their candidates’ list scheduled on March 14, a TDP leader said that with reports emerging that some of those leaders, who already secured the party tickets, are looking to join the YSRC,  the party may take a few days to announce the remaining candidates.

Moreover, several leaders from other parties are showing interest to join the TDP ahead of the polls, expecting party tickets. Meanwhile, Congress leader and Amalapuram former MP Harsha Kumar called on Chief Minister at the Visakhapatnam airport and learnt to have expressed his willingness to join the party.

