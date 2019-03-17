Home Cities Vijayawada

Uyyala scheme for children, babies abandoned by parents in Vijayawada soon 

The children left at these Uyyala centres will be available for adoption.

Published: 17th March 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Mid Day MEal, Kids eating, School children

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Women Development and Child Welfare Department (WDCW) will soon introduce ‘Uyyala’ scheme across the district to rescue abandoned/unwanted children and babies and send them for adoption. To curb such illegal practices, the department is rolling out the new initiative under which one instead of abandoning newborn babies can drop them at Uyyala centres set up at APSRTC depot, Vijayawada Railway Station, Vijayawada government general hospital and the like. 

The children left at these Uyyala centres will be available for adoption. The rescued children, babies will be housed at Sishu Gruhas in the district for two to three weeks before putting them up for adoption. In this regard, the officials discussed the initiative with the APSRTC, Health department and NGOs among others to get them involved in the project.

There are incidents wherein newborns are left in a trash bin, near the canals and a variety of places. While such illegal practices are going on across the district, only some cases have come to the notice of officials, while many go practically unnoticed. 

During the past 13 years, the legal adoptions by District Women and Child Welfare department in Krishna district number about 239 — 163 girls and 76 boys. At present, the district has got two Sishu Gruhas, one in Buddhavaram and another in Machilipatnam. These started in the year 2013. 

Recently, a Vijayawada-based woman sold her girl child to an issueless couple from Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district at `1.10 lakh. Every month one or the other cases of illegal adoptions come to the notice of the officials. 

Speaking to TNIE, Project Director, Krishna district, Krishna Kumari said, “Recently, we have discussed this initiative with the APSRTC, Railways, Police, Health officials Soon it will be launched in the district. The objective of the initiative is to stop the illegal adoptions and violence against the children, which are taking place across the district.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp