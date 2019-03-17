Uyyala scheme for children, babies abandoned by parents in Vijayawada soon 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Women Development and Child Welfare Department (WDCW) will soon introduce ‘Uyyala’ scheme across the district to rescue abandoned/unwanted children and babies and send them for adoption. To curb such illegal practices, the department is rolling out the new initiative under which one instead of abandoning newborn babies can drop them at Uyyala centres set up at APSRTC depot, Vijayawada Railway Station, Vijayawada government general hospital and the like.

The children left at these Uyyala centres will be available for adoption. The rescued children, babies will be housed at Sishu Gruhas in the district for two to three weeks before putting them up for adoption. In this regard, the officials discussed the initiative with the APSRTC, Health department and NGOs among others to get them involved in the project.

There are incidents wherein newborns are left in a trash bin, near the canals and a variety of places. While such illegal practices are going on across the district, only some cases have come to the notice of officials, while many go practically unnoticed.

During the past 13 years, the legal adoptions by District Women and Child Welfare department in Krishna district number about 239 — 163 girls and 76 boys. At present, the district has got two Sishu Gruhas, one in Buddhavaram and another in Machilipatnam. These started in the year 2013.

Recently, a Vijayawada-based woman sold her girl child to an issueless couple from Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district at `1.10 lakh. Every month one or the other cases of illegal adoptions come to the notice of the officials.

Speaking to TNIE, Project Director, Krishna district, Krishna Kumari said, “Recently, we have discussed this initiative with the APSRTC, Railways, Police, Health officials Soon it will be launched in the district. The objective of the initiative is to stop the illegal adoptions and violence against the children, which are taking place across the district.”