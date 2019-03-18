Book with poems on election launched

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A poets’ meet was organised by Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation programme to create awareness amongst the voters about the importance of ethical voting here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, District Electoral Officer & District Collector Md Imtiaz said that the message that poets spread through their poems touched the people’s heart easily. He inaugurated the kavisammelanam along with City Police Commissioner, Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and Joint Collector Kritika Sukla.

The police department was taking all steps to ensure a smooth conduct of elections and all voters should cast their votes without fear, said Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, adding that the creative ways of creating awareness among the voters, such as the bike rally held in city on Sunday and the kavisammelanam, were interesting. On this occasion, a book with poems on democracy, morality and elections, written by Dr GV Purnachand and Dr Emani Sivanagireddy, was released by the Collector and other officials.