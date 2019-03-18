Indrakeeladri to get a green cover soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Goddess Kanaka Durga Temple Executive Officer V Koteswaramma on Sunday laid the foundation for the development of greenery near Malleswara Swamy temple.

City-based S Satish, an employee of Aditya Infra Landscaping and Developers, has come forward to help with this project and donated `80,000 for materialising the greenery development works. V Koteswaramma planted a sapling as a mark of commencement of the works. The devasthanam has designed a comprehensive plan to transform the hill shrine into a tourism attraction, the EO said. Works to encourage people to visit the temple were going on, and the sanctity of the temple was not being compromised in the process.

Giving the details of the initiatives being taken up by the devasthanam to improve the environs of the temple, she said that the development works had commenced on the hill shrine a few months ago. As part of the plans, the greenery stretch is being developed between Dr KL Rao Head Water Works, Bhavanipuram, and the temple’s main entry on the National Highway stretch, EO added.