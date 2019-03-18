L&T staff take up lake cleanliness drive to mark World Water Day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To mark the upcoming World Water Day, around 80 employees of L&T Construction Company, Vijayawada region, cleared plastic waste, debris and water hyacinth from two lakes in Nunna village, located in the city suburbs on Sunday. They took up this initiative as part of a campaign to restore the lakes, which are the major sources of drinking water for the villagers.

Executive Engineer (Public health) Prasad Rao along with Nunna Panchayat Executive Officer (Irrigation) Suresh formally launched the campaign. The cleanliness drive which commenced around 7.30 am continued till 5.30 pm and the L&T employees managed to remove heaps of plastic waste and debris from the most polluted lakes in the city.

Members of Nunna Panchayat also extended their support to the L&T staff during the drive. Speaking on the occasion, Prasad Rao lauded the efforts of the L&T employees for coming up with such a novel initiative. He called upon the villagers to stop the indiscriminate dumping of wastes, especially plastics and debris, in the water bodies.

L&T Vijayawada region project head S Saravanan said that similar cleanliness drives were being conducted by the company in 120 lakes across the country, which would be certified as a record by India Book of Records. The villagers and students were also sensitised about the importance of water body conservation. After the drive, the lake was deepened and fenced at an estimated cost of `2 lakh. “The response to the drive was great. We hope to take up more such initiatives in and around Vijayawada in the near future,” he said.