Home Cities Vijayawada

PV Sindhu urges everyone to 'exercise their right' to vote

During the rally, Sindhu also took a selfie at the selfie stand installed in front of the 15-feet model of a ballet unit and VVPAT.

Published: 18th March 2019 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Artistes with placards urging people to vote for democracy;

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Star shuttler PV Sindhu took part in a voter awareness rally that took place on Sunday from Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium (IGMC) to Benz Circle and said, “The future of the country lies in our own hands and everyone must cast their vote for a better society and a better nation.”

Addressing the gathering, Sindhu said, “Everyone should cast their vote without fail. Youth should be aware that every vote matters. They should know that ethical voting is important as only by following the due process, can we elect a good leader. I will cast my vote without fail. Everybody should exercise their right and help pave a path of progress for the future.”

On this occasion, District Electoral Officer Md Imtiaz said the youth will play a key role in this elections. 
He further said that the youth should realise that casting their vote is their responsibility and if they talk about their rights, they should be aware of their responsibilities too. During the rally, Sindhu also took a selfie at the selfie stand installed in front of the 15-feet model of a ballet unit and VVPAT.

From Benz Cirle, the bike rally moved to the Sub-Collector’s office where a human chain was formed by the officials and youth taking part in the rally. Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, SVEEP Convener, Joint Collector Dr Kritika Shukla, DTC E Meera Prasad, ARR & CVR College Principal Dr Velaga Joshi and other officials were present in the rally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PV Sindhu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp