PV Sindhu urges everyone to 'exercise their right' to vote

VIJAYAWADA: Star shuttler PV Sindhu took part in a voter awareness rally that took place on Sunday from Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium (IGMC) to Benz Circle and said, “The future of the country lies in our own hands and everyone must cast their vote for a better society and a better nation.”

Addressing the gathering, Sindhu said, “Everyone should cast their vote without fail. Youth should be aware that every vote matters. They should know that ethical voting is important as only by following the due process, can we elect a good leader. I will cast my vote without fail. Everybody should exercise their right and help pave a path of progress for the future.”

On this occasion, District Electoral Officer Md Imtiaz said the youth will play a key role in this elections.

He further said that the youth should realise that casting their vote is their responsibility and if they talk about their rights, they should be aware of their responsibilities too. During the rally, Sindhu also took a selfie at the selfie stand installed in front of the 15-feet model of a ballet unit and VVPAT.

From Benz Cirle, the bike rally moved to the Sub-Collector’s office where a human chain was formed by the officials and youth taking part in the rally. Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, SVEEP Convener, Joint Collector Dr Kritika Shukla, DTC E Meera Prasad, ARR & CVR College Principal Dr Velaga Joshi and other officials were present in the rally.