Summer tour packages to be introduced post polls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP tourism department is planning to introduce special summer tour packages and various other events to attract tourists and increase their revenue.

Apart from the coastal areas like Visakhapatnam, Konaseema and Araku, the department is planning to increase the tourist footfall in Amaravati region and also in smaller cities like Kakinada, Guntur, Lepakshi etc. The department released different categories of packages — pre-summer, summer and post-summer — like the last year.

The pre-summer tourism festival takes place in cities such as Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada till April-end and the summer carnivals mainly take place on hills stations, near waterfalls and in forest areas.

In addition to this, Krishna district administration is planning to conduct a major tourism event after the elections. As part of the event, Vijayawada will host ‘Rigetta’, which will be similar to ‘jal mahotsavam’, where various types of boat ride competitions and other water sports will take place. This event is likely to take place at Bhavani Island in the first week of May.

Speaking to TNIE, V Joshi, District Tourism official, said, “As the election code of conduct has been implemented, we are not going ahead with special tourism events. As of now, shopping festivals by DWCRA groups are being organised and regular tour packages are being offered. After the elections, there will be a series of summer carnivals, festivals and colourful events to entertain the citizens.”