VMC demolishes illegal buildings

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With illegal constructions mushrooming in the city, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) carried out a demolition drive against all buildings violating construction norms. As part of the drive, the town planning department officials on Sunday bulldozed an additional floor being constructed in a building at Tadepalli Street here.

“Despite VMC’s warning, builders were constructing illegal structures. The town planning department was directed to formulate an action plan to crack the whip on the owners of these illegal structures across the city,” said VMC chief M Rama Rao.

Four teams were deployed to execute the drive which would go on for the next few days. Rao appealed to the residents to be cautious while purchasing flats in and around the city as most of them were not constructed according to the norms.