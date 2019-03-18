Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC demolishes illegal buildings

With illegal constructions mushrooming in the city, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) carried out a demolition drive against all buildings violating construction norms.

Published: 18th March 2019 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With illegal constructions mushrooming in the city, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) carried out a demolition drive against all buildings violating construction norms. As part of the drive, the town planning department officials on Sunday bulldozed an additional floor being constructed in a building at Tadepalli Street here.

“Despite VMC’s warning, builders were constructing illegal structures. The town planning department was directed to formulate an action plan to crack the whip on the owners of these illegal structures across the city,” said VMC chief M Rama Rao.

Four teams were deployed to execute the drive which would go on for the next few days. Rao appealed to the residents to be cautious while purchasing flats in and around the city as most of them were not constructed according to the norms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp