6 lakh appear for SSC exam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 6,20,733 students appeared for the First Language Paper-I of the SSC examinations, which kicked off in 2,839 centres across the State on Monday.

As many as 2,623 candidates were absent for the examination and no case of malpractice was registered. However, two invigilators were suspended under dereliction of duties and three invigilators relieved for negligence. On the first day, flying squad teams inspected 1,023 examination centres across Andhra Pradesh.

Students can show their hall tickets and avail free Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus services to the examination centres, officials said.