Netas splurge on modifying election campaign vehicles

They are even approaching car manufacturers and automobile agencies to place orders for customised vehicles.

Published: 19th March 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 08:00 AM

Workers preparing election campaign vehicles in Autonagar on Monday | R V K Rao

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With elections round the corner, leaders are busy making their campaign vehicles stand out. They are even approaching car manufacturers and automobile agencies to place orders for customised vehicles.

At Autonagar, the largest automobile hub of Krishna district, campaigning vehicles of various political parties, are being set up. Most politicians are paying advertisement agencies and taking vehicles on lease for campaigning.

Various vehicles such as SUVs, mini buses, vans, DCMs, autos and even bicycles, are being colourfully fabricated for the elections. The customisation costs are between `3 lakh and `4.5 lakh, depending on the demands made by the leader and the type of vehicle.

Big vehicles with LED screens and sound systems cost around `5 lakh, while the ad campaigning vehicles which have a basic sound system and display cards with representations of the party symbol etc, cost around 3 lakh. 

The ad agencies working on modifying these vehicles are taking more than `20 lakh from the politicians in most cases.

Speaking to TNIE, K Nagesh, CEO of Innovative Ads, said, “As the elections are round the corner, many people are approaching us. Currently, we are dealing with over 30 candidates of various parties.” At least 50 vehicles have already been ordered and booked by political parties from Krishna, Guntur and other nearby districts.

